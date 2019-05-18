Manchester City vs. Watford score, live updates: Guardiola and company eye historic domestic treble

The winner of the FA Cup will be crowned at Wembley Stadium on Saturday as Premier League champion Manchester City takes on Watford in the big final. City and Watford have cruised through the competition, but it's Pep Guardiola and company who enter the game as the heavy favorite. Watford, which is looking for its first ever FA Cup title, hasn't been in the final since the 1980s.

Both teams have a chance to make history, as Manchester City is going for the domestic treble, which has never been done by a men's professional team in England. The club has already won the league and the League Cup, with this match the only thing standing in between Manchester City becoming the first team to win all three in the same season on the men's side.

Here are how the teams will lineup:

Manchester City: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Vincent Kompany, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, David Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling.

Watford: Heurelho Gomes; Jose Holebas, Craig Cathcart, Adrian Mariappa, Kiko Femenia; Roberto Pereyra, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Etienne Capoue, Will Hughes; Troy Deeney, Gerard Deulofeu.

You can find our full match preview here.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.