Manchester City vs. Watford score: Sterling, Jesus each score twice as City wins FA Cup, domestic treble
City won its third trophy of the season, taking the FA Cup by routing Watford in the final
Manchester City became the first men's team in England to win the domestic treble as City crushed Watford 6-0 on Saturday in the FA Cup final, with Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus each scoring twice. Sterling was initially credited with three goals, but one was retroactively awarded to Jesus instead.
After already winning the Premier League and League Cup, this was was over shortly after halftime. City led 2-0 at the break and 3-0 just 16 minutes into the second half.
Sterling was dominant with his speed and technical ability, Jesus was clinical from close, David Silva scored the winner and Kevin de Bruyne added another as City finished the majority of its shots on goal.
Watford entered this game as the heavy underdog, and that was evident early. Though Ederson was forced to make a couple saves, City was just too much in the end,
Here's the winning goal from Silva:
Sterling's two goals came in the final 10 minutes, as City controlled the ball, spread out and had Watford chasing all game. Here's Sterling second goal:
It was another prolific season for City, who wrapped up the Premier League title over Liverpool last Sunday. Now the focus shifts to celebrations, the summer and aiming to reach an even higher goal next season: winning the Champions League.
Watford, on the other hand, finished off a good season just a step short of glory. A team with defensive struggles, Watford has conceded 13 goals over the last three games.
If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
