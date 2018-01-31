Manchester City vs. West Brom live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
City's march towards the title continues on Wednesday
Manchester City's 12-point gap atop the Premier League table could increase on Wednesday when they take on last-place West Brom.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: NBC Sports Gold
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Manchester City's attack is just so powerful, and West Brom's defense won't be able to keep it close. A romp. City 4, West Brom 0.
