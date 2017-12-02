Manchester City vs. West Ham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
City is expected to earn another three points
Manchester City welcomes lowly West Ham on the Etihad on Sunday in Premier League play.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
City dominates from start to finish and produces another magical attacking display. City 4, West Ham 0.
