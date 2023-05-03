Manchester City have not only been dominant over the past several seasons in the English Premier League, but the Citizens have had their way with West Ham, going unbeaten against the Hammers over the past 16 matches. The teams meet up again on Wednesday as Manchester City tries to move closer to a third consecutive EPL championship. Manchester City (24-4-4) has racked up 43 points on home soil, going 14-1-1 there this season, while West Ham (9-17-7) are just 3-10-3 on the road. The Citizens defeated the Hammers 2-0 in the first meeting in 2022-2023.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. Caesars Sportsbook lists Manchester City as the -570 favorites (risk $570 to win $100) in its latest Manchester City vs. West Ham odds, with West Ham the +1400 underdogs. A draw is priced at +600 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any West Ham vs. Manchester City picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.45 units), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the EFL Cup (+3.64).

Now, Green has broken down Manchester City vs. West Ham from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Manchester City vs. West Ham:

Manchester City vs. West Ham spread: Man City -1.5 (-175), West Ham +1.5 (+135)

Manchester City vs. West Ham over/under: 3.5 goals

Manchester City vs. West Ham money line: Manchester City -570, Draw +600, West Ham +1400

MCY: The Citizens have a goal differential of plus-54 in Premier League action

WHU: The Hammers have scored 37 goals in league play in 2022-2023

Why you should back Manchester City

Since 22-year-old Erling Haaland signed his contract last June, he has been on an absolute tear. All he does is find the net. In 44 overall appearances for the Citizens, Haaland already has 50 goals. He has been just as effective in EPL play, scoring 34 goals in 30 matches, including five goals over the past five games. In a 3-1 win over Leicester City on April 15, he scored twice, and he had one goal and two assists in a 4-1 win over Arsenal last Wednesday. On Sunday, he found the net once on four shots, including two on target in a 2-1 victory at Fulham.

Another offensive threat for the Citizens is forward Julian Alvarez. In Sunday's win, he scored a goal on three shots, including two on target. He has made eight starts in 25 appearances and has registered eight goals on 32 shots, including 16 on target. The 23-year-old from Argentina is in his first season with the club after spending the past five with River Plate in the Argentine Primera Division.

Why you should back West Ham

The Hammers will look to pull off the monumental upset with a balanced scoring attack, led by forward Jarrod Bowen, who has a goal and two assists in West Ham's last five matches. He is tied for the team-lead with five goals and has four assists on the year. He has nine shots, including six on target during that stretch. The 26-year-old is in his fourth season with West Ham, and has scored 26 goals in 120 Premier League appearances with the Hammers.

Also helping lead the West Ham offense is forward Said Benrahma. Benrahma has five goals and three assists on the season, and has 11 shots, including four on target, over the past five matches. He has made 20 starts and appeared in 31 matches this year. The 27-year-old is in his third year with the Hammers, and has registered 14 goals in 93 Premier League appearances.

How to make Manchester City vs. West Ham picks

Green has broken down the English Premier League match from every angle. He is leaning Over on the goal total and has locked in two confident best bets, including one at plus money, while offering a full breakdown of this matchup.

So who wins Manchester City vs. West Ham on Wednesday? And where does all the betting value lie?