The league's prohibitive title favorites take on an unlikely contender for the Champions League places as City play host to David Moyes's West Ham United side. West Ham enter the contest sitting a surprising fourth in the Premier League table, 14 points behind City, the league leaders

How To Watch

Who: Manchester City vs. West Ham United

When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium TV: NBC Sports Network

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Manchester City -450, Draw +550, West Ham +1200 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

What to Know

The last time Manchester City faced West ham they drew at the London Stadium 1-1 despite holding the Hammers to six total shots. That was before City went supernova. The last Premier League match they failed to win was a surprising 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion on December 15th. The last time they lost was when they played Tottenham on November 21st.

City are coming off a 1-0 on Sunday against Arsenal, and a comfortable 0-2 win against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League on Wednesday. West Ham dodged a bullet on Sunday, taking a two goal lead and hanging on for a 2-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

Their wins bumped Man City to 18-2-5 and the Irons to 13-6-6.

Series History

Manchester City won eight meetings and tied one meeting in their last nine contests with West Ham United.

Prediction

West Ham make this one surprisingly competitive and even snatch a goal but in the end City's streak continues. Pick: Manchester City 2, West Ham 1