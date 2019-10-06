Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton: How to watch Premier League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton soccer game
Who's Playing
Manchester City (home) vs. Wolverhampton (away)
Current Records: Manchester City 5-1-1; Wolverhampton 1-2-4
What to Know
Manchester City and Wolverhampton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Etihad Stadium. Man City has a defense that allows only one goal per game, so Wolverhampton's offense will have their work cut out for them.
It was all tied up at the half for City and Everton on Saturday, but City stepped up in the second half. City were able to grind out a solid win over Everton, winning 3-1. The success made it back-to-back wins for City.
Meanwhile, Wolves got themselves on the board against Watford, but Watford never followed suit. Wolverhampton took their contest against Watford 2-0. That result was just more of the same for Wolverhampton, who also won the last time these teams played (April 27).
Man City came away on top against Wolves last season, playing first to a 1-1 draw before winning 3-0 Jan. 14. Unfortunately for Wolves, if their standings are anything to go by, the outlook doesn't look any better now.
How To Watch
- Who: Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Etihad Stadium
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Manchester City won one meeting and tied one meeting in their last two contests with Wolverhampton.
- Jan 14, 2019 - Manchester City 3 vs. Wolverhampton 0
- Aug 25, 2018 - Manchester City 1 vs. Wolverhampton 1
