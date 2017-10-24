Manchester City vs. Wolves live stream info, TV channel: How to watch League Cup on TV, stream online

Can Wolves stop City's unbelievable attack?

Premier League leader Manchester City welcomes Championship leader Wolverhampton to the Etihad on Tuesday in the EFL Cup in an intriguing matchup. The Citizens look like the favorite in the league and a threat in the Champions League behind its unbelievable attack, while Wolves have been reborn under Nuno Espirito Santo, looking like a team headed towards promotion.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: None 
Stream: WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

City continues its form in attack and moves on with ease. City 4, Wolves 0.

