Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton: Premier League prediction, live stream, TV channel, watch online

Second-place Manchester City hosts 11th-place Wolverhampton on Monday to finish up the 22nd matchday of this Premier League season. City has won four straight matches in all competitions and has 21 goals in the process. City will look to build off its last league win which came on Jan. 3 against first-place Liverpool to move within four points. Following Liverpool's win on Saturday at Brighton, City will once again aim to be back within four points with a victory. Meanwhile, Wolves have done well in their first season back in the league, and a victory here will get them back into eighth place.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Man. City vs. Wolves

Date: Monday, Jan. 14



Time: 3 p.m. ET



Location: Etihad Stadium in Manchester



TV channel: NBCSN



Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: City -600 / Wolves +1550 / Draw +625

Storylines

Man. City: At this point for City, it's all about taking care of business and not worrying too much about what Liverpool does. But they know the Reds won on Saturday and may feel a bit more pressure with this one. If City can regain its top form, it will be in the battle come season's end even if Liverpool continues to roll. But thinking about avoiding a slip-up won't be how this team approaches things. Pep Guardiola will tell the guys to remain calm, do what they know how to do, and dominate from start to finish. After beating Liverpool, the confidence is as high as can be.

Wolves: This is a team that has proven to not be a pushover. Wolves have played well and managed to avoid defeat against Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham -- all teams ahead of them in the table. That shows that they can compete with the biggest teams in the league, and City will be well aware entering this contest that they aren't to be taken lightly.

Man. City vs. Wolves prediction

Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus both score as Pep Guardiola's team gets a big win to keep the pressure on Liverpool.

Pick: City (-600)