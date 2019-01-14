Manchester City vs. Wolves odds, betting lines: Premier League picks, insider predictions from advanced model

Manchester City tries to keep its title hopes alive when it hosts the Wolverhampton Wanderers at Ethiad Stadium on Monday at 3 p.m. ET. The Cityzens sit seven points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table entering Monday's match. Manchester City is a -625 money line favorite, while the Over-Under for total goals scored is three in the latest Manchester City vs. Wolves odds. Before you make any Manchester City vs. Wolves picks and Premier League predictions, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

And the model is off to a hot start again this season. It made some huge calls on Matchday 22, which included Watford (+245) over Crystal Palace and Everton (-128) over Bournemouth. Anyone who has followed it is up big.

Now, the Soccerbot has set its sights on Monday's fixture between Manchester City and Wolverhampton, and its Premier League picks are in. We can tell you the model is leaning toward the Over, but its much stronger play is on the money line. You can only see it at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that Man City boasts one of the most explosive offensive attacks in the Premier League. In fact, the Cityzens have outscored their opponents 16-0 in their last two games across all competitions. City's attack is led by Sergio Aguero, who's scored in each of his past five Premier League starts at home.

Manchester City has also won 12 of its last 14 home league fixtures, which includes a 2-1 victory over league-leading Liverpool in its last game.

But just because Manchester City has been red-hot at home doesn't mean it can beat Wolves on Monday.

Wolverhampton is fresh off a shocking 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the third round of the FA Cup. And Wolves have beaten Chelsea and Tottenham already this season, while also drawing Manchester City 1-1 in the Premier League. Plus, Manchester City hasn't kept a clean sheet in any of its past six Premier League home games.

Who wins Manchester City vs. Wolves on Monday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, all from an expert who created a model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on the bookmakers' closing odds.