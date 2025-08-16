Wolves will host Manchester City as the first weekend of the 2025 English Premier League season gets underway on Saturday. The hosts finished last season in 16th place and look to get off to a good start after losing four straight matches to kick off their 2024-25 campaign. The Citizens battled through their championship-defending season, ultimately finishing third in the league standings.

Here are Eimer's best bets for Wolves vs. Man City on Saturday:

Erling Haaland anytime goal-scorer (-125)

Manchester City to score in both halves (+115)

The superstar forward scored 22 goals and added three assists in 31 EPL starts last season. He has also found the back of the net in four straight matches across all competitions, including the game-opening goals in a 3-0 victory against Palermo in club friendly play.

The expert notes that Man City "broke the bank" to bolster their roster during the offseason. The result is added firepower, which should help them get off to a good start. Meanwhile, Wolves sold top-scorer Matheus Cunha over the summer, and they could have difficulty filling his role against a Man City side eager to take control of the league.

