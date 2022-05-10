Manchester City has ruled the English Premier League in recent years, winning three titles over the last four seasons and finishing as runner-up in the other. The Sky Blues look to move closer to yet another championship when they visit Wolves on Wednesday. Man City (27-5-3), which has won four straight league matches and is unbeaten in its last nine, needs to earn seven points over its final three contests to repeat as champion. Wolves (15-5-15) is coming off a 2-2 draw against Chelsea on Saturday, but is winless in its last four games.

Kickoff at Molineux Stadium is set for 3:15 p.m. ET. Man City is listed as a -380 favorite (risk $380 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Manchester City vs. Wolves odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Wolverhampton is an +1100 underdog. A draw is priced at +460 and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Before making any Wolves vs. Manchester City picks or predictions, you need to see what proven soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been stunningly accurate. Green has generated almost $36,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has broken down Manchester City vs. Wolves from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Wolves vs. Manchester City:

Manchester City vs. Wolves spread: Man City -1.5 (-125)

Manchester City vs. Wolves over-under: 2.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Wolves money line: Man City -380, Wolves +1100, Draw +460

MCY: The Sky Blues are tied with Chelsea for second-most EPL titles with five

WLV: Wolverhampton has recorded two goals during its four-game winless streak



Why you should back Manchester City

The Sky Blues have been on fire offensively, amassing 17 goals during their four-game winning streak. Each of their last three victories have been by at least four goals, including a dominant 5-0 triumph over Newcastle United on Sunday. Raheem Sterling scored twice in the victory to give him 12 goals, moving him ahead of Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez for the team lead.

The 27-year-old was the star against Wolves in December, scoring in the 66th minute to help give the Sky Blues a 1-0 victory. Rodri has been the hottest player for Man City as he has tallied in each of the last three league matches. The 25-year-old Spanish midfielder has recorded six goals in 30 games this season after notching five in 69 contests over the previous two campaigns.

Why you should back Wolves

The club went three games without a goal before its draw against Chelsea on Saturday. Francisco Trincao ended the drought in the 79th minute and defender Conor Coady earned Wolves a point with a goal in the 97th minute. It was the fourth league goal of the season for the 29-year-old Coady, who is tied for third on the team with Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves.

Mexican forward Raul Jimenez is first on the club with six goals and is tied for the lead with three assists. The 31-year-old appeared in only 10 games last season and finished with four goals after registering 17 over 38 contests in 2019-20. South Korean winger Hwang Hee-Chan is Wolves' third-leading scorer with five tallies in 27 matches after joining the team on loan from RB Leipzig in August.

How to make Manchester City vs. Wolves picks

Green has broken down Wolves vs. Manchester City from every angle, and he is leaning over on the goal total. He also provides two other confident best bets and has a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing his expert Premier League picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Manchester City vs. Wolves on Wednesday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Wolves vs. Manchester City, all from the European soccer expert who has generated almost $36,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons, and find out.