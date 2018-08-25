Manchester City vs. Wolves score, recap: Pep Guardiola's squad nearly score late winner, settles for draw

Manchester City is still undefeated in the Premier League after drawing 1-1 at Wolves on Saturday in a wild, open and controversial contest. Wolves struck first, City battled back and Pep Guardiola's team looked set to win it at the death until the crossbar came up big for the hosts. Here's what you need to know and see:

Holy Rui Patricio

Portugal national team goalkeeper Rui Patricio, now at Wolves, pulled off maybe the best save of the season so far. Just after the match was 20-minutes old, Patricio somehow stopped this violent shot from Raheem Sterling, knocking it off the crossbar after making a fine stop. Take a look:

The opener that shouldn't have counted

Then Willy Boly got the breakthrough for the hosts 57 minutes in when he looked to have headed the ball into the goal. But really, the ball hit his arm and went in, but the obvious handball wasn't called:

Wolves get the goal... off a handball. pic.twitter.com/dS1EleeGOg — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 25, 2018

City finds its equalizer

That lead for Wolves was short-lived, as Aymeric Laporte, unmarked, headed in a cross with some serious power on 69 minutes:

The game continued to have its chances, and Sergio Aguero is no fan of the goal frame. After a first-half effort was kept out by the lower post, he was again denied in the last minute of the game when his free kick hit the crossbar. Look how close this was:

Imagine if this had gone in 😳 pic.twitter.com/Q00Mn8lF3S — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 25, 2018

What this means

It's a good point for each, I think. City deserved to win, but on the other side, it's a match they could have lost with some of the chances Wolves wasted. City was more deserving and the Wolves goal shouldn't have counted, but in the end, it's something on the road. For Wolves, they'll take a point against the champs all day, even if they didn't really earn it.

Wolves are still winless on the season.