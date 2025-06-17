After another transfer window of significant investment, Manchester City offer what could be the first view of the future of their club on Wednesday when their Club World Cup campaign kicks off against Wydad Casablanca in Philadelphia. The deposed champions of England have spent big on Pep Guardiola's squad in preparation for the competition, Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Rayan Cherki the most significant additions in the mini-window before City traveled stateside.

They have done so without Jack Grealish (left out of the squad) and the departed Kevin De Bruyne, heightening the sense that this could be the dawning of a new era for the club, one that arrives with Guardiola entering the final two years of his City contract. How he will deploy his new additions is perhaps the most fascinating storyline in what ought to be a comfortable win against the 22-time champions of Morocco, who qualified for the competition by virtue of winning the 2022 African Champions League.

City are one of England's two representatives by virtue of winning the UEFA Champions League the following year, and even after a down season in 2024-25, they rank as one of the leading contenders to lift the Club World Cup too. If this game goes the way most expect, then it may not tell us much about whether they will live up to that billing, but it does at least afford the Premier League giants the chance to get some reps in before the tougher tasks that lay in wait after the group stage.

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, June 16 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, June 16 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, PA

: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, PA Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: Manchester City: -2000; Draw +1500; Wydad AC +4000

Last meeting

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two teams.

Predicted lineups

Manchester City: Ederson; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Rodri, Nico Gonzalez; Rayan Cherki, Omar Marmoush, Phil Foden; Erling Haaland

Wydad AC: Youssef El Motie; Fahd Moufi, Bart Meijers, Jamal Harkass, Ayoub Boucheta; Mickael Malsa, El Mehdi El Moubarik, Arthur; Nordin Amrabat, Mohamed Rayhi; Samuel Obeng

Player to watch

Rayan Cherki, Manchester City: Having struck out in their pursuit of Florian Wirtz, City certainly saved themselves an awful lot of money in securing Cherki from Lyon, committing to less than $50 million for one of the outstanding creators in Europe. Last season, the 21-year-old averaged 0.52 expected assists per 90 minutes, by some distance the leading mark in the continent's top five leagues. Cherki's ball carrying and impudent brand of creativity could make him a neutral's favorite in no time at all.

Storyline to watch

Rodri looks to get back to his peak: Would City's winter drop-off have happened anyway if Rodri was fit? The first signs of cracks were there early in 2024-25, but the Ballon d'Or winner was papering over them. Rodri was a full-scale dynamo before injuring his ACL. Now he returns just days away from his 29th birthday, surely needing time to get back to the player he was. Knee injuries are no longer the career enders that they were in the 20th century, but Rodri has over 400 games in the career tank already. Is the downslope of the age curve approaching?

Prediction

This should be comfortable enough for City, who will surely be in energy-saving mode in the midday sun. Pick: Manchester City 3, Wydad AC 0

Latest news

Get your footy fix with CBS Sports Golazo Network and more

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it help fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. And don't miss Wednesday live streams on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Monday and Thursday): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. You can catch the show streaming live on YouTube every Monday at 1 p.m. ET and Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.