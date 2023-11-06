Manchester City are one of four sides with a perfect record in Champions League play, and could extend that streak with a win over Young Boys on Tuesday.

The reigning champions are just two weeks removed from a 3-1 win over the Swiss opponents, and have won four of their last five. They have continued their dominant form for much of that stretch and are expected to do just that when they return to action.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 7 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 7 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England

Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Manchester City -1660; Draw +1100; Young Boys +2500

Storylines

The last time these two squared off, City picked up a deserved win but things got nervy at times. The teams went into halftime goalless and City eventually took the lead only for Young Boys to find an equalizer four minutes later. Erling Haaland, though, came to the rescue and scored a brace to give his side the advantage.

Since City's loss to Arsenal on Oct. 8, the team has won all of their matches in dominant fashion. Haaland has five goals during that five-game stretch, while Julian Alvarez has also been in fine form. The pair should repeat those fortunes if they find the field, but even without them, they will be in good hands with the likes of Jeremy Doku.

Prediction

This is City's match to lose, and with all of their attacking options, they probably won't. No matter the personnel, expect the reigning champions to dominate from start to finish. Pick: Manchester City 3, Young Boys 0