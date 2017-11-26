Manchester City vs. Huddersfield Town live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
City hopes to keep its cushion atop the league with three more points
Premier League leaders Manchester City visit newcomers Huddersfield Town on Sunday, with Pep Guardiola's side looking to maintain its comfortable lead atop the league while Huddersfield hopes to continue to boost its chances of survival.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
City runs rampant once again, scoring a couple time in each half to earn three points. City 4, Huddersfield Town 0.
