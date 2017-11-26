Manchester City vs. Huddersfield Town live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Premier League leaders Manchester City visit newcomers Huddersfield Town on Sunday, with Pep Guardiola's side looking to maintain its comfortable lead atop the league while Huddersfield hopes to continue to boost its chances of survival.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

City runs rampant once again, scoring a couple time in each half to earn three points. City 4, Huddersfield Town 0.