Manchester City vs. Leicester City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

City looks to keep a strong grip on first place

Manchester City, the Premier League's top team, aims to keep its amazing form going when it goes to Leicester City on Saturday in league play.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

City's dynamic attack us unmatched in the league and has another field day against the Foxes. City 3, Leicester City 0.

