Manchester City and PSG are set to face off at 3 p.m. ET in the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg, but weather looks like it could play a big role. It's cold, it's rainy and there has even been substantial hail at the Etihad which prompted officials to inspect the pitch to see if the game is playable.

The temperature was 43 degrees Fahrenheit as of an hour before kickoff with wind of 13 miles per hour. The refs were knocking a ball around on the pitch to see if it would roll well or if it would just die on the pitch, but so far things looked OK.

Some for of precipitation is expected throughout the match.

Our crew in London, preparing for the match to air on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+, discussed the weather here:

Lineups are out, and as of now, the match is set to go ahead as planned. To stay up to date on the latest, follow our live blog of the match here.