Manchester City will enter the Etihad as Premier League champions Sunday versus Chelsea due to Arsenal dropping points in a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday. It secures City's third consecutive Premier League title and their fifth in the past six seasons. The club now be dreaming of a treble as they'll face Inter in the Champions League final and their rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

Ahead of them receiving the Premier League winners trophy Sunday, let's take a look at some of the numbers behind this impressive season for City:

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, May 21 | Time : 11 a.m. ET

: Sunday, May 21 | : 11 a.m. ET Location : Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England

: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

USA | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Manchester City -325; Draw +430; Chelsea +800 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

36: Goals for Erling Haaland

The Norwegian striker has been revolutionary in Manchester since joining from Borussia Dortmund during the summer. With his 36 goals, he holds the record for most goals in a Premier League season surpassing the previous record of 34 goals which was held by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer. With three more league matches remaining this season, he can pad his lead as well. Don't forget that Haaland is able to pass as well with seven assists to go along with those goals helping to make this an even more complete team. Haaland also became the quickest player to score 20 Premier League goals, only needing 14 games to accomplish the feat.

0: Teams that have won four straight titles in English top-flight history

Not to get ahead of ourselves, but City will have the chance next season to do something that no English team has done before by winning their fourth consecutive Premier League title. It will be easier said than done with Manchester United and Newcastle United joining the fray of contenders but for now, Guardiola will be focused on the trophies in front of the team. The title talk is for next season.

5: Club that have won three consecutive English top-flight titles

With this accomplishment, City are not only closing in on their Manchester rivals who have won three consecutive titles twice but they've also caught a few other teams. Liverpool are one having accomplished the feat between 1982-1984, and Arsenal are another doing it between 1933-1935, but the other club is a bit of a surprise. Huddersfield Town won three consecutive titles between 1924-1926. The Terriers may be struggling in the Championship currently but they do have a rich history.

31: Goals conceded by City so far this season

You know it's an impressive season when Haaland has outscored City's opposition by himself. A strong team defense that begins with their balance up front, City's defense moved from being their biggest problem last season to their strong suit. Even playing four center backs at once, Guardiola had his team set up to succeed thanks to improvements from Nathan Ake this season. Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva also were able to operate as wingers and wing backs making this team hard to break down.

237: Games it took Kevin de Bruyne to reach 100 PL assists

Everything for City runs through the Belgian and in April he was able to register his 100th Premier League assist almost 60 games faster than Cesc Fabregas who took 293 games to accomplish the feat. De Bruyne has 16 league assists this season to go along with seven goals as he shows no signs of slowing down in his age 31 season.