The final day of the season was an epic one, but Manchester City came out ahead to win the Premier League title after scoring three unanswered goals in a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa. City's dominance is impossible to ignore as they win their fourth title in the last five years, though when you reach the rarified air they have, only winning a single trophy can still feel like a disappointment. They didn't win either cup competition and were knocked out of Champions League by Real Madrid.

The day began with Liverpool two points behind City for the title and things looked dire when Pedro Neto opened the scoring for Wolves only three minutes into the match, but City also struggled and weren't able to produce much against Aston Villa. Chants rang out around Anfield as Matty Cash's header took advantage of Fernandinho to put Aston Villa ahead 1-0 in the 37th minute and at the point, Liverpool had a chance.

Already level 1-1 thanks to Sadio Mane, the pressure was on City and they looked to be caving to it. Fernandinho was withdrawn at the half for Oleksandr Zinchenko but that wouldn't stop Villa. A moment of magic by Phillipe Coutinho for Villa's second in the 69th minute looked set to hand the title to Liverpool.

But the sleeping giants woke up with two goals in two minutes from Ilkay Gundogan and Rodri to level things. Gundogan then ensured that his City tenure will end on a high note as he put the Citizens ahead 3-2 in the 81st minute to confirm the final score. It was a wild match in a title that went down almost to the absolute last second.