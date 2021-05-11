Manchester City's are the kings of England once again. City won the seventh league title in club history, clinching the Premier League on Tuesday after second-place Manchester United lost at home to Leicester City, 2-1. The Red Devils had to win to prevent City from celebrating on this day.

Man City have won the league five times since 2011-12, winning it for the first time since 2018-19, and equaling Chelsea for the most league titles in the Premier League era. Their conquest doesn't come as any sort of surprise as it seemed inevitable for months that they would win it, long boasting a massive point advantage over the teams below them. City have won 25 of their 35 league games so far this season with a revamped defense leading the way, conceding just 26 goals to run away with it, knocking Liverpool off the pedestal as the champs of England.

City's win also means that backup goalkeeper Zack Steffen becomes the first American man to win a Premier League title.

The trophy is City's second of the season after winning the EFL Cup, and they'll go for a third on May 29 in the UEFA Champions League final against Chelsea, which you can see on Paramount+.

Manchester United had the chance to pull within six points of City with a win over Leicester, though it never felt likely even in the slightest that they would come even remotely close of catching City.

As for the Foxes, they are on the verge of qualifying for the UCL for just the second time in their history.