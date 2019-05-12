Manchester City wins Premier League title for second consecutive year, holds off Liverpool in ridiculous title race

Manchester City's Premier League dominance has been confirmed. The club has won the league for the second consecutive season, finishing the season with 14 straight wins and 98 points, one more than Liverpool. The clinching victory came Sunday with City beating Brighton 4-1 on the road.

Goals from Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan helped City overcome a 1-0 deficit early on, as the club celebrated finishing in first place in what was the most intense title race in years.

It was this goal from Aymeric Laporte that handed City's the lead it would not give up late in the first half.

Manchester City go up! A MASSIVE goal on this final day of the Premier League season.



Though they match didn't start out well for City, they were their usual self as the game went on. City was dominant on the ball and patient as they looked to play into space. It was one of those performances the team has been known for, ending the campaign having earned 45 of the last 45 available points.

City will play in the FA Cup final against Watford on May 19.

