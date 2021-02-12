Manchester City defeated Manchester United 3-0 in FA Women's Super League on Friday in a match that featured several U.S. women's national team players, with center back Abby Dahlkemper and striker Christen Press earning starts for Manchester City and Manchester United, respectively. Rose Lavelle featured off the bench when she was subbed on in the 85th minute.

Man City scored the opening goal in the 23rd minute off a short corner set piece that fell to right back Lucy Bronze. The match remained fairly even ahead of halftime, but United were unable to set up their attack with good opportunities to finish. To start the second half, United played with more urgency, but were unable to find the equalizer. The home side extended their lead in the 71st minute from Lauren Hemp, and the final dagger came in the 84th minute on a brilliant goal from Caroline Weir.

Goalscorers

⚽ Lucy Bronze, Manchester City (23')

⚽ Lauren Hemp, Manchester City (71')

⚽ Caroline Weir, Manchester City (84')

Top Performances

Lucy Bronze's opening goal: Manchester City had strong possession on the ball throughout the match, but their opening goal came against the run of play of a set piece corner.

Lauren Hemp's go-ahead goal: Chole Kelly's strong play in the box led to a save on her initial shot, but Hemp was in position to follow up with the go-ahead goal.

Caroline Weir closes it out: The Scottish international play on the ball to settle and create her shot paid off with this curling dagger.

A look Ahead

The loss for Manchester United drops them into third place with 32 points as they now get set to face Aston Villa on March 7. This is Manchester City's seventh consecutive win in FAWSL action and bolsters their position on the league table. They currently sit in second place with 33 points, just two points behind first place Chelsea. City will face Birmingham City on Feb. 28.