Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne was in tears after he was forced off injured during the second half of the UEFA Champions League final against Chelsea.

Trailing 1-0 to Kai Havertz's first half opener, the Belgium international clashed with Antonio Rudiger and was forced to be substituted after 60 minutes with the German defender picking up a booking.

De Bruyne had a blackened eye and visibly dazed after the bruising crash with Rudiger and Gabriel Jesus was sent on in his place as City search for an equalizer.

Chelsea earlier lost Thiago Silva to injury when he appeared to overstretch his groin.