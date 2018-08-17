Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne to miss three months with LCL knee injury

We're one week into the Premier League season and the reigning champs are dealing with an injury blow

Manchester City star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne injured his knee in training on Wednesday, and the fears he could miss a significant amount of time have been confirmed. Here's what to know about the player's situation:

What is the latest news on De Bruyne's injury?

De Bruyne was in crutches during the red carpet presentation of the team's "All or Nothing" Amazon documentary. Meanwhile, the club received results from his scan on Friday before announcing a timetable. The Manchester City was diagnosed with an injury to his lateral collateral ligament on his left knee. Surgery isn't required, which is positive news, but he will still be sidelined around three months.

What does this mean for City?

On Sunday, De Bruyne came on as a second-half substitute in the win over Arsenal in the Premier League opener, swapping spots with Riyad Mahrez. With De Bruyne out for a good chunk of matches, Mahrez could get more starts on the wing while pushing inside, and it could also mean more time for Leroy Sane. If Guardiola wants a replacement to be playing more centrally, Ilkay Gundogan and David Silva will likely be the guys in the middle. Due to City's depth, there are constant changes to the starting XI with players who are all capable of leading this team to the top.

City is fortunate to have more than enough depth to overcome any potential time away from the field. Though he makes the team better and is one of the top players in the Premier League, City has enough depth to be at the top of the table when he returns, which is expected to be in mid November.

