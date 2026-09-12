For the first time in 10 years, there will be a Manchester Derby without Pep Guardiola on the sidelines. Much has changed during that decade, but City's dominance has been clear. Under Michael Carrick, United are trying to find stability, but they haven't finished above City in the table since the 2012-13 season, which was also the last time that they won the league. With Guardiola being replaced by Enzo Maresca and United back in the Champions League, now is as good a time as any for the Red Devils to try and close that gap, but are they set up to do it?

United are coming off their biggest win of the season, a 4-0 victory over Azerbaijani side Sabah, where they created their second-highest xG of the season, dominating from start to finish. It's hard to know where to place Sabah, but given their performances, not only are they a poor Champions League team, but this is a squad that, on average, would give United less of a challenge than a Championship team. While the Red Devils can only play those who are put in front of them, things like this make it tough to judge how much United have improved, especially as they've struggled against their stiffest opposition that they've faced this season, Everton.

How to watch Manchester United vs. Manchester City

Date: Sunday, September 13 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

Live stream: Peacock

Odds: Manchester United +210; Draw +275; Manchester City +115

Meanwhile, on the Blue side of Manchester, City show up, hold 65% possession, create an xG of at least 2, and Erling Haaland scores a goal or maybe two. It's clockwork, and it's the hallmark of consistency that United are chasing. Reports of City's post-Guardiola downfall may have been premature, although it's easy to retool when you can continue to buy the best players in the world, plucking Elliott Anderson and Enzo Fernández from their clubs in the same summer. It's also hard to stop City when Haaland is the focal point of the team and is someone that you can only hope to contain.

Again, United will hope that Benjamin Sesko or Matheus Cunha can be that, but Premier League titles, while founded on hopes and dreams, can't be based on them alone. United have come a long way in returning to the Champions League, but there's plenty of room for growth to challenge their rivals, and the upcoming Manchester Derby will provide a good litmus test for the club. If United can withstand City's possession-based attack, they'll need to do something that they haven't done all season, win while having less of the ball.

Derby matches are times when form can go out the window, which is also a good reason why, despite City being the stronger team over the years, United has actually won four out of the last 10 Manchester derbies. Part of the reason why is likely due to City being in the Champions League while United has either been in the Europa League or not had European soccer at all, which is what makes this one so intriguing as both enter on essentially equal footing, having played midweek matches.

Rotation will almost be required due to the midweek. commitments, and United have struggled if their first choice XI isn't available. Playing at home will give them some additional options to push for a victory that could become a platform on the season that is calling for one. The games will only be harder from here, so it's as good a time as any for United to push on and attempt to break the streak of finishing below their neighbors.