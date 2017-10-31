Manchester United 2-0 Benfica: Red Devils win on another own goal from goalkeeper

It's nice to have luck on your side

Manchester United beat Benfica 1-0 in the Champions League's matchday three thanks to a shocking goalkeeper blunder earlier in the month. On Tuesday, they beat the Portuguese club again with another dose of luck. It was a 2-0 win in matchday four when Mile Svilar again was unlucky. The 18-year-old looked to have kept out a shot from Nemanja Matic, only to see it hit the post, then ricochet off him and into the back of the net. Have a look:

That's unfortunate. On the bright side, the young goalkeeper is getting a lot of playing time and it will only help his progression. That help, Benfica fans?

