Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham: Herrera, Alexis score as United reaches FA Cup final

Manchester United will play in the FA Cup final on May 19 after eliminating Tottenham 2-1 on Saturday in the semifinals. It was a come-from-behind victory for Jose Mourinho's squad, who went down earlier but took command of the match from the half-hour point on.

Here's what you need to see and know:

Fast start

Dele Alli and Tottenham started off on fire, scoring just 11 minutes into the match. Christian Eriksen got down the right side with a pass from Davinson Sanchez and drilled the ball across the face of goal, which Alli would put in:

Spurs strike first! Eriksen whips in a perfect cross for Dele Alli to give Tottenham the lead at Wembley. pic.twitter.com/Bg4ETGJ9ZG — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 21, 2018

Great response

A fantastic start. But it would only last 13 minutes. Alexis Sanchez pulled United level with a header off a cross from Paul Pogba. Actually, the ball hit the Chilean's face and went in:

Alexis Sanchez ties it up for United! And it's Pogba with the takeaway and the assist. 1-1. pic.twitter.com/yJecSsj9Dz — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 21, 2018

Nearly the lead again

Spurs looked to have regained the lead just before the break off this shot from Eric Dier, but the post said nope.

#MUNTOT Danny Murphy just wisely advising the audience that Dier hit the post. About 10 seconds after they saw it with their own eyes. He's worth every penny of of his fee — Dom Littleford Ⓥ (@DomLittleford) April 21, 2018

The winner

Then Herrera, in the 62nd minute, finished a low ball towards the middle of the box that Michel Vorm should have stopped, but didn't as United took home the 2-1 victory:

UNITED TAKE THE LEAD! Lingard leaves it for Herrera, who makes it 2-1 in the FA Cup semifinal. pic.twitter.com/26WaCeV3QP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 21, 2018

What's next

The result means Tottenham is out of the cup, while United will face either Chelsea or Southampton on May 19 in the final at Wembley Stadium.

Relive the match with our completed live blog:



