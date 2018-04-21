Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham: Herrera, Alexis score as United reaches FA Cup final

United is off to its 20th FA Cup final after being Spurs on Saturday

Manchester United will play in the FA Cup final on May 19 after eliminating Tottenham 2-1 on Saturday in the semifinals. It was a come-from-behind victory for Jose Mourinho's squad, who went down earlier but took command of the match from the half-hour point on. 

Here's what you need to see and know:

Fast start

Dele Alli and Tottenham started off on fire, scoring just 11 minutes into the match. Christian Eriksen got down the right side with a pass from Davinson Sanchez and drilled the ball across the face of goal, which Alli would put in:

Great response

A fantastic start. But it would only last 13 minutes. Alexis Sanchez pulled United level with a header off a cross from Paul Pogba. Actually, the ball hit the Chilean's face and went in:

Nearly the lead again

Spurs looked to have regained the lead just before the break off this shot from Eric Dier, but the post said nope. 

The winner

Then Herrera, in the 62nd minute, finished a low ball towards the middle of the box that Michel Vorm should have stopped, but didn't as United took home the 2-1 victory:

What's next

The result means Tottenham is out of the cup, while United will face either Chelsea or Southampton on May 19 in the final at Wembley Stadium. 

