Manchester United and sporting director Dan Ashworth have separated after just five months with the Premier League outfit confirming the 53-year-old's departure on Sunday. Ashworth, who spent five months on gardening leave from Newcastle United before moving to Old Trafford, only joined the Red Devils back in early July.

United, who recently appointed Ruben Amorim as Erik ten Hag's replacement as head coach, described the move as being a "mutual agreement." The decision is believed to have been made following United's 3-2 home loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday which mires the team down in 13th position in the Premier League.

"Dan Ashworth will be leaving his role as sporting director of Manchester United by mutual agreement," read the club's official statement this Sunday. "We would like to thank Dan for his work and support during a transitional period for the club and wish him well for the future."

Ashworth was present at Old Trafford and was seen walking to a meeting through the press conference room postgame. The former Brighton and Hove Albion technical director cost United millions of dollars in a settlement with former club Newcastle United which prevented him from even taking office before the summer.

A significant part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's initial restructuring of United's executive team as well as CEO Omar Berrada and technical director Jason Wilcox, he leaves after just one transfer window. The trio worked together on Amorim's appointment from Sporting CP as Ten Hag's successor but Ashworth and the Portuguese tactician did not even work together for a full month in Manchester.

Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte, Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee and Noussair Mazraoui all arrived over the summer for a combined total in excess of $229.3 million. Ten Hag was dismissed for failing to build on the confidence shown towards him to turn things around with those new arrivals and new Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy temporarily replaced his compatriot before Amorim's arrival last month.

United are currently 13th in the EPL standings with just 19 points which is their lowest total after 15 games since 1986. Amorim's side will travel to Czechia to face Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Europa League this midweek before the Manchester Derby against bitter rivals City next Sunday with Pep Guardiola's men also in a bad way.