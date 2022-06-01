Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United at the end of the current season, as has been expected. The two parties couldn't agree on a new contract over the last several months and with his current agreement expiring this summer they have decided to not continue to. Manchester United issued the following statement. "The club can announce that Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United at the end of June, upon the expiry of his contract. Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career, and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United. We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey"

Paul Pogba started his youth career at Manchester United but then opted to move to Juventus in Italy as a free agent where he played four years between 2012 and 2016, playing 178 matches and scoring 34 goals while also providing 40 assists and winning four Serie A titles in a row. He moved back to Manchester United in the summer 2016 after the the English club payed a then record fee of €105 million. His second spell at United wasn't as successful as expected. Despite winning the UEFA Europa League under Jose Mourinho, the two had a difficult relationship which often led to the midfielder being left on the bench. Pogba in the meantime managed to win the World Cup in 2018 with France. He's now expected to look for a new club in the coming weeks, with both Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain reported to be interested on him.