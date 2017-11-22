Manchester United vs. Basel live stream info, TV channel, time, updates: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

United is playing for momentum with the group wrapped up

Manchester United has its Champions League group all but wrapped up and is playing for seeding when it goes to Basel on Wednesday on matchday five. The Red Devils can clinch the group with just a draw against the Swiss and are expected to do so. Jose Mourinho's team has been boosted by the returns of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba. Ibra starts the game on the bench, while Pogba starts and captains the club.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS2 (BT Sport Live)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

United starts slow but gets a goal from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who returned from his knee injury in April by playing at the weekend. United 3, Basel 1. 

Live Updates:

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories