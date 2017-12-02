Manchester United beats Arsenal, receives bad news ahead of Manchester City clash

Manchester United beat rival Arsenal 3-1 on Saturday at the Emirates to raise the stakes for next week's Manchester derby, but the Red Devils lost Paul Pogba for the next match after his foolish red card for a dangerous challenge on Hector Bellerin.

United put on a show in this one and could have scored five or six, but the finish was good enough to get three points as Jesse Lingard scored twice.

Antonio Valencia opened the scoring in the fourth minute before seven minutes later, the Red Devils scored brilliantly off defensive pressure, with Lingard finish a pass from Anthony Martial. Here is the winning goal:

#LigaPremierTD ¡GO-LA-ZO! Revive la segunda anotación del @ManUtd en los pies de @JesseLingard ​ para aumentar la ventaja sobre el @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/XP7Te8zeER — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) December 2, 2017

Alexandre Lacazette got one back for Arsenal before Lingard finished it off in the second half, as United cut City's lead to five points, with the leaders playing on Sunday.

But it wasn't a great ending with Pogba's red card, since he'll miss the game next week. Here's his tackle:

#LigaPremierTD ¡ROJA DIRECTA! a @paulpogba y se pierde el derby ante el City. Y todavía sale aplaudiendo... pic.twitter.com/tBojVYiNwp — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) December 2, 2017

A good win, but it is damaged a bit with that red card. With City loving to control the ball and move quickly in attack, not having Pogba to control the middle will be a tough hurdle to overcome. This was a nice win, but that red card could end up being the difference next week.