Manchester United blew a golden opportunity to take a command of a top-four spot in the Premier League on Wednesday, struggling in a poor 1-1 draw at home against West Ham United. The Hammers officially avoid relegation with the result. The Red Devils conceded a penalty late in the first half that Michail Antonio scored, but they got a goal early in the second half from Mason Greenwood to pull level. United had 40 minutes in the second half to get the winner but couldn't, leaving everything to be decided this weekend.

Decision Day is on Sunday with the Reds facing Leicester City. If United wins or draws, they'll qualify for the Champions League while a loss will likely see them miss out. There is a chance that the club could lose and still qualify if it ends up tied on points with Chelsea with the Red Devils having a superior goal differential.