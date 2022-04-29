Ralf Rangnick was appointed as the new Austria National Team head coach on Friday. The German coach will start his new job this summer and signed a contact for the next two years but the deal also has an automatic option for two further seasons should the team qualify for the 2024 European Championship in his native Germany. At the same time, the current Manchester United caretaker manager will continue to work for the English club as consultant for the next two years as it was agreed when he signed the agreement last December.

Since he arrived at Manchester United, Rangnick brought his mentality at the club. Despite the disappointing results on the pitch, with the club currently sixth in the Premier League, the way he spoke about the current status of the team and what has to be done in the future has made it clear that he sees has job as much about turning around the club in the boardroom as on the pitch. "I will take over as national team manager of Austria at the end of the season but will continue my consultancy with Manchester United. I'm really looking forward to playing my part in helping United become a real force again", Rangnick said after the announcement. He will be part of the rebuild of the club that last week announced current Ajax manager Erik ten Hag as new coach for the next four seasons.

This will be Rangnick's first role in international management, although he was the director of football at Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg between 2012 and 2015. The German coach performed the equivalent role at RB Leipzig and was Lokomotiv Moscow's manager of sports and development prior to joining United as interim manager in December 2021.