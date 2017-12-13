Manchester United vs. Bournemouth live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
United hopes to bounce back from the loss to City
Manchester United aims to erase the loss to Manchester City when it faces Bournemouth midweek in Premier League play.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: NBC Sports Gold
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's on the line?
United: The Red Devils are in second place with 35 points, and a win will keep them in the title race. A loss, and first-place Manchester City has a chance to go 14 points clear.
Bournemouth: Bournemouth has improved a bit but is still just three points above the drop zone. A win can get them up to potentially ninth place and greatly boost their chances of surviving.
Prediction
United finds success in the first half with goals from Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard, and in the end they hold on. United 2, Bournemouth 1.
