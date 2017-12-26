Manchester United vs. Burnley live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Boxing Day Premier League on TV, stream online
Both teams are coming off poor results
Manchester United takes on surprising Burnley on Boxing Day in Premier League play.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
United overcomes a slow start, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores twice. United 2, Burnley 1.
-
