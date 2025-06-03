Manchester United and Portugal star Bruno Fernandes opened up ahead of the UEFA Nations League semifinal against Germany about the reported opportunity to join Saudi club Al-Hilal, who are expected to announce Simone Inzaghi as their new coach after the Italian decided to leave Inter on Tuesday. Bringing in Fernandes would have been a big part of their big plans ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup that will take place starting June 14 in the United States.

Al-Hilal, according to the reports, offered around $100 million to sign Fernandes in the current transfer session. The player ultimately decided to stay at Manchester United despite the disappointing season that just ended.

"There was an opportunity," Fernandes said. "The president called me and asked if I wanted to go there. They were waiting for me. I spoke to coach [Ruben] Amorim. He asked me not to go. Manchester United didn't want to sell me. They don't need the money. If I had wanted to leave, they would have made it happen. It was a big offer, very ambitious. The president was respectful, and I spoke with my agent and family. [Joao] Cancelo being there helped, but I want to stay at the top, playing elite football. I feel ready. It was considered, but my decision is made."

According to multiple reports, the Saudi club are now targeting Atalanta's Ederson as a backup option after failing to secure a deal for Fernandes.

The Portuguese midfielder scored 19 goals in 57 games this season at Manchester United, and he has played a total of 290 games for the English club, scoring 98 goals and providing 86 assists to his teammates in all competitions since 2020, when he joined Manchester United from Sporting CP.

Man United went trophyless this season, losing the Europa League final to Tottenham and having their worst-ever finishing the Premier League, ending it in 15th place.