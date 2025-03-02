It is Europa League or bust for Manchester United's season as the holders slipped out of the FA Cup in a penalty shootout defeat to Fulham. Joshua Zirkzee and Victor Lindelof were the two denied by Bernd Leno from 12 yards out, the Cottagers knocking United out of the FA Cup for the first time in 117 years. Marco Silva's side have rarely had the lucky breaks in their recent meetings with United but will depart Old Trafford believing they did enough to earn a spot in a shootout where their penalties were uniformly excellent.

The same could not be said for Ruben Amorim's side, who must now win the Europa League if they are to play any continental football next season. Fail to do so and it would be only the second campaign without midweek European games, following on from 2014-15. If that is to happen, in a campaign that resumes at Real Sociedad on Thursday, they will have to show a level of consistency that eluded them today as it has throughout the season.

United struggled to get going in the early exchanges with a Fulham side that had them at arms' length. About the best that could be said when the clock ticked to the 45th minute was that at least the hosts had not given up much to their opponents but a familiar failing cost them dearly, Rodrigo Muniz winning the first header off a corner, flicking it towards an unmarked Calvin Bassey, who had no trouble heading home.

It took time for the Red Devils to find the urgency needed to really test Fulham but substitute Alejandro Garnacho made an immediate impact, drawing two players to him to create space down the left for Diogo Dalot to attack. His low cross found Bruno Fernandes just inside the penalty area, a first-time shot off his left foot leaving Leno no chance of getting close.

Back in the tie, United would have the better of the chances from there on out. Chido Obi, 17, found the shooting positions that just weren't coming for the toiling Rasmus Hojlund and only a strong left glove in the Fulham goal denied him what would have been his first senior goal. Garnacho continued to spark, drawing two saves from Leno.

Ultimately, United's late flurry of shots proved to be little more than a warm-up for the German between the Fulham sticks. After six faultless efforts from both sides, Lindelof dragged his effort too close to the middle of the goal. USA international Antonee Robinson calmly drilled home, meaning that Zirkzee had to score. The hero of United's third-round shootout against Arsenal was less accurate this time, offering a straightforward effort for Leno if he guessed the right way.

Fulham's reward was a home tie against Crystal Palace; in a field where Manchester City are the last standing from the Premier League's big six, they can dream of a first-ever major honor in their history. United, meanwhile, know that there is one competition left for them over the remaining three months.