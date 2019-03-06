Manchester United defy long odds to stay alive in Champions League knockout stage

Marcus Rashford vs. Gianluigi Buffon in stoppage time. A Rashford goal, and Manchester United advances. A Buffon save, and PSG survives.

In the fourth minute of stoppage time, Rashford was able to find the back of the net to beat Buffon, helping United advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. It was a magical day for Manchester United fans, but an even better day for Manchester United bettors.

Manchester United was +600 to win the game at Parc des Princes, according to Westgate.

At even greater odds than that, for United to advance to the quarterfinals, its odds were +1500, meaning a $10 bet would pay out $150. Going into the week, PSG's odds to win Champions League was +500 and Manchester United was +10000, or 100/1. What may have seemed like a donation hours ago, now looks like a bargain.

In there lies the difference between @ManUtd and @PSG_English. How I wish I was a betting kind. I would have hit a jackpot. #PSGMUN — Alex Taremwa (@ATaremwa) March 6, 2019

United continues its historic run with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the helm. The team is now 14-2-1 since he took over in December. It is the first time United makes it to the quarter final round of Champions League since 2014.