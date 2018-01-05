Manchester United vs. Derby County FA Cup live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online

United is looking to avoid two shocking cup exits

Manchester United takes on Bristol City on Friday in the third round of the FA Cup, as Jose Mourinho's team aims to move on comfortably while getting some minutes for younger players. It's a match the Red Devils are expected to win, but they've suffered a cup upset already this season and will be on high alert. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Manchester United was shocked in the Leauge Cup by Bristol, but the Red Devils don't slip up again here. Marcus Rashford scores twiced and United wins comfortably. Manchester United 3, Derby 0.

