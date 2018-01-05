Manchester United vs. Derby County FA Cup live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online
United is looking to avoid two shocking cup exits
Manchester United takes on Bristol City on Friday in the third round of the FA Cup, as Jose Mourinho's team aims to move on comfortably while getting some minutes for younger players. It's a match the Red Devils are expected to win, but they've suffered a cup upset already this season and will be on high alert.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Manchester United was shocked in the Leauge Cup by Bristol, but the Red Devils don't slip up again here. Marcus Rashford scores twiced and United wins comfortably. Manchester United 3, Derby 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Liverpool vs. Everton preview
The rivals meet for the second time in under a month
-
Messi has clause to leave Barcelona
Messi reportedly has a clause in his contract that activates if this should happen
-
Tottenham vs. West Ham preview
The Spurs and Hammers meet in another London derby
-
Real Madrid vs. Numancia preview
Los Blancos are heavily favored to win
-
Barcelona vs. Celta preview
It's a round of 16 showdown in Vigo
-
Arsenal salvages late draw vs. Chelsea
It was a wild second half in the London derby with a memorable finish
Add a Comment