Manchester United 'disgusted' by racial abuse toward Paul Pogba after missed penalty kick

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was the target of racial abuse following the 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton on Monday in the Premier League. The French midfielder missed a potentially game-winning penalty kick in the second half with Rui Patricio making the save, and Pogba had numerous racist tweets directed at him as a result. His club expressed "disgust" at the racial abuse.

"Everyone at Manchester United is disgusted by the racial abuse aimed at Paul Pogba last night and we utterly condemn it," the club said in a statement, according to Sky Sports.

The club said it will work to identify those involved and "take the strongest course of action" available to them. United also encouraged social media companies to take action, and new star defender Harry Maguire took it a step further. He took to Twitter to suggest every account opened should be verified by a passport or driver's license.

Disgusting. Social media need to do something about it... Every account that is opened should be verified by a passport/driving licence. Stop these pathetic trolls making numerous accounts to abuse people. @Twitter @instagram https://t.co/bzow073aTw — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) August 20, 2019

Good for the club and Maguire to come out and defend Pogba quickly. There is obviously no room for any sort of racism in the sport or anywhere for that matter. United hosts Crystal Palace on Saturday at 10 a.m. We'll see if the home crowd rallies around Pogba in a show of support.