The first full season of Michael Carrick's Manchester United is in full swing, and it's anyone's guess how good this team is. The Red Devils have played two games against promoted clubs, scoring five goals and conceding two, and now, as they prepare to face Everton, the real tests of the young season begin. One eye will be on defeating the Toffees, while another will be turned to the Champions League, where they'll kick off play against a debutant side in Sabah on Thursday (As always you can catch Champions League action all season long across CBS Sports, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Paramount+).

How to watch Everton vs. Manchester United

Date: Sunday, September 6 | Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Location: Hill Dickinson Stadium -- Liverpool, England

TV: USA Network | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Everton +230; Draw +250; Manchester United

Last season, when rising to third in the Premier League, United's squad depth wasn't put to the test due to a lack of European soccer, something that won't be the case upon their return to the Champions League. Despite putting five goals past Ipswich last weekend, the squad's defense and chance creation are things that Carrick will want to work on. Bruno Fernandes has still been at the center of everything with three goals and an assist so far this season, but if United's set-piece defense continues to struggle, teams will look to exploit that if United can't get out to early leads.

With James Tarkowski in the middle, Everton are just the kind of side who can give the Red Devils trouble even after a disappointing end to the transfer window that saw Folarin Balogun's transfer to the club fall through as Iliman Ndiaye went to Manchester City. The Toffees can soak up pressure and hit back which is something that they'll need to do when hosting United. For Carrick, if United are going to get off to a fast start, he'll likely need to persist with Marcus Rashford as his left winger.

One area where United lack depth is left wing, and Rashford, who is back after a loan at Barcelona that helped him return to his best is the best solution there. Now in the early days of the season, he's third behind only Morgan Rogers and Cody Gakpo (who has played an extra game) in chances created with seven despite only playing 125 minutes so far. United have a different dynamic with Rashford on the wing instead of Patrick Dorgu and until Amad Diallo is recovered from his own injury, there's a lack of options in the attack.

Missing their chance to add to the squad during the transfer market, it'll be down to Carrick to figure out the best balance for the Red Devils as the job has now shifted for him. Last season was about bringing stability where he could build on the work done by Ruben Amorim, who he initially replaced on an interim basis, but now that United are back in the Champions League, where they expect to be, the pressure is on for Carrick to show that he's truly the right person to lead Manchester United.

Test one has been passed, but it doesn't make the job ahead any easier. The Premier League is very much built on what a manager has done lately and not their past accomplishments, so any wobbles when United expect to get out of the Champions League league phase could lead to changes coming. Now they face a week with their first Premier League match against a team which was in the top flight last season while not overlooking the Champions League play to follow. With Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo alongside Fernandes, the Red Devils will have enough in attack to come into the game, but that trio also can't play every minute of the Premier League and Champions League. Depth will be tested in the coming weeks and how United responds will be critical to determine just how high they can go this season.