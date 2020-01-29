Manchester United: Fans will be banned for life for reportedly attacking CEO Ed Woodward's home

Manchester United CEO Ed Woodward had his home attacked by club supporters on Tuesday night, according to ESPN. About 20 people aimed and shot flares at his home in Cheshire, just an hour outside of Manchester. He and his family were not home at the time of the attack, according to the report. Woodward is married and has two daughters.

A video circulated on social media that showed a group outside of his home chanting various threats before firing off the fireworks.

"At around 10.45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, Cheshire police were notified of an incident of criminal damage that had taken place earlier this evening with a large group targeting a property in the Nether Peover area," Cheshire police said in a statement, per ESPN.

"Thankfully no one was harmed, and officers will liaise with security officials over the coming days to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and identify those involved".

Manchester United then released the following statement, per ESPN:

Manchester United Football Club have tonight been made aware of the incident outside the home of one of our employees. We know that the football world will unite behind us as we work with Greater Manchester Police to identify the perpetrators of this unwarranted attack. Anybody found guilty of a criminal offence, or found to be trespassing on this property, will be banned for life by the club and may face prosecution. Fans expressing opinion is one thing, criminal damage and intent to endanger life is another. There is simply no excuse for this.

Woodward has been heavily criticized during his tenure at United with the club's instability and failure to consistently win domestically and internationally. He joined the club in 2007 and has led various moves such as the signing Paul Pogba in 2016 for a then-record transfer fee of €105 million.

United is currently in fifth place in the Premier League with a 9-7-8 record and six points from the top four. The Red Devils face rival Manchester City on Wednesday in the EFL Cup semifinal second leg.