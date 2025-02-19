Manchester United spent over $18 million sacking key staff including manager Erik ten Hag and sporting director Dan Ashworth, their latest accounts have shown.

Only five months after officially starting at Old Trafford, and following a lengthy courtship while he was with Newcastle United, Ashworth left the club on December 8, a little over a month after Ten Hag had paid the price for Manchester United's disastrous start to the season.

Parting way with the Dutchman and his staff had already set the club back £10.4 million ($13.1 million) and Manchester United's second quarter fillings confirmed exceptional costs relating to the exit of "Ten Hag and various members of football staff" are now at £14.5 million ($18.3 million).

The trying times have not ended in the red half of Manchester since the exit of Ten Hag and Ashworth, who was a peripheral figure in the decision to recruit Ruben Amorim as the new head coach. Under the former Sporting boss United find themselves 15th in the Premier League, having picked up a point a game in the 14 top flight matches he has been in charge. United remain alive in the FA Cup and Europa League, but are counting the costs of last season's failure to qualify for the Champions League, with the club making a loss of £27.7 million ($34.9 million) in the three months up to December 31.

"We recognise the challenges in improving our men's team's league position and we are all working hard, collectively, to achieve that," said chief executive Omar Berrada. At the same time, we are pleased to have progressed to the knock-out phase of the UEFA Europa League and the 5th Round of the FA Cup. Meanwhile, our women's team is currently placed second in the Women's Super League, and has reached the Quarter Finals of the FA Cup."

"Our redevelopment of the Carrington Training Complex remains on track. We continue to work towards a decision on the future of Old Trafford as part of a wider regeneration programme, which has now attracted UK Government support. This follows the work of the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force in demonstrating the significant economic potential of a revitalised area around a future stadium project."

United continue to expect end year revenue of between £650 million ($818.2 million) and £670 million ($843.4 million) with minority owner Sim Jim Ratcliffe pushing to cut costs at Old Trafford. Approaching the first anniversary of his takeover's completion on Thursday, Ratcliffe is understood to be considering a second round of redundancies after 250 departures in the summer. Ticket prices have also risen in recent months with the Q2 report noting a 9.2 percent in matchday revenue at £52 million ($65.5 million).