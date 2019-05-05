Manchester United finishes outside Premier League's top four: How can the Red Devils get back on track this summer?

Manchester United's failure of a season was confirmed on Sunday with a 1-1 draw at Huddersfield officially seeing the Red Devils eliminated from top-four contention in the Premier League. That means next season there will be no Champions League participation for the Red Devils, who will now find themselves in Europa League.

It's been a season with more downs than ups, one that started with Jose Mourinho, who was let go as coach before Christmas. In came Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who managed to come in and win his first eight games, losing just once in 16 games.

However, this team has stumbled down the stretch with one win in its last eight. So before this club looks to turn the page and return among Europe's elite, three things need to happen. Here they are:

Reinvest in the squad big time

This isn't a team that you look at and it strikes fear in you. It just isn't. They've swung and missed on numerous transfers like Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and others. Serious money needs to be put forth for the squad to be boosted, and the truth is there are no shortage of needs, nor is there a guarantee that spending on players will solve it.

In goal, is David de Gea the answer with all of his recent blunders?

How about that defense? This team needs help at right back and left back, while the central defense is below average as well. At times Victor Lindelof looks like a quality player, but Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly are far from what this team needs in central defense.

This team also needs a quality defensive midfielder with more skill than Nemanja Matic, and that player needs quality around him aside from Paul Pogba to dominant in the center of the pitch. Then you go up top and see a rising superstar in Marcus Rashford but not much else. This feels like a team filled with really good bench players and a handful of legitimate starters for a club of United's stature.

The priority when it comes to transfers has to be a central defender, a central defensive midfielder and a striker.

Sell off the bevy of players who don't fit the club

Lukaku and Sanchez have to go. Anthony Martial is worth keeping, but guys like Juan Mata, Fred and others aren't the type of dominant stars this club is used to. There is value is selling guys like Lukaku, Bailly and others. After having some of these players for a few seasons and not seeing them live up to expectations, it's time to move on. It's time for a fire sale, maybe even Pogba included.

Believe in the coach

The biggest mistake would be not giving Solskjaer a chance. They already signed him to a long-term deal, but they must stick with him. In this day and age of the sport, leashes are much too short and some managers aren't given a proper amount of time to implement what they want.

Solskjaer has gotten Pogba to play at a high level, and this will be his first summer to turn this around. As a former player of the club, he knows what United is all about and what this team will need to get back to the top. You can also expect him to spend quite some time with Sir Alex Ferguson this summer to pick his brain and receive some advice.

The truth is, United is one of the biggest clubs in the world but far from where it needs to be when it comes to results.

This is a team that needs to be competing for the Premier League title each season and fighting for a chance in the Champions League. It's been a while since we've seen that, and this squad has too many holes to truly contend. A big, smart summer could see United inch closer to contending, but the club is still miles away from where it wants to be.