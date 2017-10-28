Manchester United goal highlights: Martial goal the winner as Red Devils edge Spurs

In a battle of Premier League contenders at the "Theatre of Dreams," Manchester United prevailed thanks to a Tottenham defense that fell asleep. The Red Devils beat the Harry Kane-less Spurs 1-0 on Saturday with Anthony Martial's fine finish in the 81st minute to go three points above Tottenham into sole possession of second place. Here's Martial's winner:









Lovely finish by Martial, but the header assist from Lukaku was something else. Spurs defense wasn't expecting that ball to get over the top, but Martial did, he was ready, and he made the visitors pay.