Manchester United highlights: Lingard nets another world-class goal for Mourinho

Manchester United got a much-needed 2-0 win at Everton on Monday to reclaim second place in the Premier League, and it came as Jesse Lingard continues to tear it up.

The young Englishman scored another doozy, this time going far post with a lovely curler to double the score. Take a look:

So, as Opta points out, Harry Kane has the most goals in the Premier League since December with eight. Next is Lingard with six, who has been so valuable as of late as United tries to stay in second place with Chelsea and Liverpool on their heels.

