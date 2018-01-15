Manchester United highlights: Pogba sets up Martial for sweet goal in win over Stoke
The Frenchmen connected on the prettiest goal of the game, with Martial finishing on one touch
Manchester United cruised past Stoke City on Monday in Premier League play, winning 3-0 and doing it in style. And the most stylish of them all was Anthony Martial. The Frenchman scored United's second goal of the first half, putting away a Paul Pogba pass into the far side of the goal with one touch. Take a look at this hit:
Everything about that shot was perfect. It's so hard to do when you don't settle it first, but he made it look easy. Not to be outdone, Antonio Valencia also had himself a heck of a goal to open the game:
The win moves United within 12 points of rival Manchester City atop the table, with Pep Guardiola's side losing 4-3 to Liverpool on Sunday. They took advantage of City dropping points, but they are going to have to hope City slips up a bunch more to have any shot of getting back into the league race.
