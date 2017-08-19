Manchester United highlights: Red Devils run rampant behind stellar Lukaku, Pogba
United has six points out of six with a plus-eight goal differential
Manchester United had some major problems last season as it finished outside of the top four in the Premier League, drawing way too many games and lacking conviction in attack. Well, that doesn't look to be a problem anymore.
The Red Devils continued their stellar start to the season on Saturday, winning their second game 4-0, just as they did the first. After destroying West Ham a week ago, United got the same result at Swansea City with Romelu Lukaku again finding the net for his third goal in two games.
A tight game for most of the way at 1-0 after an Eric Bailly rebound goal, United scored three goals in five minutes after the 80th to secure the dominant scoreline and put other teams on alert.
Lukaku got his in the 82nd minute with an easy finish from close:
Then just two minutes later, Paul Pogba produced a beauty of a finish from close:
Anthony Martial added a fourth, and United remains at the top of the Premier League.
Now, these victories were against West Ham and the Swans, so we should be cautious before crowning them after two weeks, and everyone is eager to see how United will do against stiff competition. But for that, we'll have to wait.
Next up are Leicester City and Stoke City. 12 from 12 a real possibility for Jose Mourinho's men.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Arsenal vs. Stoke City preview
The Gunners are 1-0-0 on the season
-
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace preview
The Reds are hoping to bounce back from a poor showing against Watford
-
Manchester United vs. Swansea preview
Manchester United looks to make it six points out of six
-
Rock enjoys People's Elbow celebration
This was a great celebration and the People's Champ digs it. Where would he fit on the soccer...
-
La Liga things to know
The league kicks off on Friday and here is your cheatsheet guide
-
Asensio is a star in the making for Real
He's the next big thing in world soccer for many and here's what you should know about him
Add a Comment