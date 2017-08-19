Manchester United highlights: Red Devils run rampant behind stellar Lukaku, Pogba

Manchester United had some major problems last season as it finished outside of the top four in the Premier League, drawing way too many games and lacking conviction in attack. Well, that doesn't look to be a problem anymore.

The Red Devils continued their stellar start to the season on Saturday, winning their second game 4-0, just as they did the first. After destroying West Ham a week ago, United got the same result at Swansea City with Romelu Lukaku again finding the net for his third goal in two games.

A tight game for most of the way at 1-0 after an Eric Bailly rebound goal, United scored three goals in five minutes after the 80th to secure the dominant scoreline and put other teams on alert.

Lukaku got his in the 82nd minute with an easy finish from close:

Lukaku goal to make it 2-0 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/cJ5pG1906U — TH3 POWER MUFC 🇾🇪 (@EamonnPower23) August 19, 2017

Then just two minutes later, Paul Pogba produced a beauty of a finish from close:

#POGBOOM! What a beauty this is 😍 pic.twitter.com/MIuG5Vg910 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 19, 2017

Anthony Martial added a fourth, and United remains at the top of the Premier League.

Now, these victories were against West Ham and the Swans, so we should be cautious before crowning them after two weeks, and everyone is eager to see how United will do against stiff competition. But for that, we'll have to wait.

Next up are Leicester City and Stoke City. 12 from 12 a real possibility for Jose Mourinho's men.