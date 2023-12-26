Happy Boxing Day! The Premier League's festive season truly gets underway as several of England's top teams return to action. I'm Pardeep Cattry with a preview of today's action.

The Forward Line

🏆 Premier League title race in focus

Getty Images

After Liverpool drew 1-1 with Arsenal over the weekend, the Reds return to action today with the title race well and truly underway. Jurgen Klopp's team sit just one point behind Arsenal as things stand and today's matchup against Burnley should suit their cause well as they look for their first league win in three games.

Liverpool have won 3 of their last five Premier League games, though that run has not been entirely without hurdles. That run includes a 4-3 win over Fulham and a come-from-behind win over Crystal Palace, clearly showcasing an ability to outscore the opposition even on their worst defensive days. It makes the 0-0 draw against Manchester United, when they failed to score despite taking 34 shots, feels like an outlier but shows that Klopp's side can stand to be a little bit more clinical on both ends of the pitch.

Against Arsenal, they also played a fairly even matchup but just like the opposition, Liverpool were not particularly effective in front of goal. They registered 13 shots but put just three on target, but the chance to play the Premier League's worst defense today could help break that pattern. They will have to do so without Luis Diaz and Konstantinos Tsimikas, though, after both picked up injuries over the weekend.

Arsenal will resume their case as a title contender on Thursday, when they face West Ham.

Midfield Link Play

↕️ Manchester United aiming to bounce back

Getty Images

Liverpool's trip to Burnley serves as a precursor to the day's big matchup -- Manchester United's clash with Aston Villa.

It's hard to talk about the title race without talking about Aston Villa, the surprise contender that sits just one point below first place and boasts a five point lead on reigning champions Manchester City. Unai Emery's team have not lost a league match since September and will arrive at Old Trafford as the picture of consistency, a stark contrast to their opponents, though they underperformed in Friday's 1-1 draw against Sheffield United.

Villa's struggles, though, are not much compared to United's. They are stuck in a holding pattern of uninspiring performances, the latest of which was a 2-0 loss at West Ham on Saturday. They have one win in their last five games in all competitions and are eight points behind fourth place Tottenham Hotspur, and as Jonathan Johnson notes, there are plenty of reasons to be pessimistic about Erik ten Hag's side.

Johnson: "Ten Hag looks like he has lost the United dressing room with another performance devoid of anything truly positive and not even a goal to show for their efforts at London Stadium this weekend. In fact, the goal situation is so bad that five of United's last six games across all competitions have been scoreless and that barren run has included dropping out of Europe altogether."

To make matters worse on Boxing Day, their form at home has not served them well this season -- they have seven losses at Old Trafford in all competitions, which makes the Theater of Dreams less intimidating to away teams than it used to be. The odds still favor United, but the opportunity arguably sets up for Villa to prove their credentials to compete for a Champions League berth, and perhaps the Premier League title itself.

